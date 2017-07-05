Battle of Britain Air Show, Headcorn

Name of event

Battle of Britain Airshow Location

Headcorn Aerodrome, Shenley Road, Headcorn, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

The Battle of Britain Air Show with attractions for all the family which include flight experiences, a funfair and stalls.

Between 2-5pm enjoy our Battle of Britain display which will feature representative aircraft of the Battle of Britain era. As well as Spitfires and Hurricanes other aircraft of the period such as the Tiger Moth and Harvard T6 will take part. This activity is courtesy of the fabulous Aero Legends.