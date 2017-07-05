Battle of Britain Air Show, Headcorn

Name of event
Battle of Britain Airshow
Battle of Britain Airshow
Date
- July 2017
- July 2017
Location
Headcorn Aerodrome, Shenley Road, Headcorn, United Kingdom
Headcorn Aerodrome, Shenley Road, Headcorn, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
The Battle of Britain Air Show with attractions for all the family which include flight experiences, a funfair and stalls.
Between 2-5pm enjoy our Battle of Britain display which will feature representative aircraft of the Battle of Britain era. As well as Spitfires and Hurricanes other aircraft of the period such as the Tiger Moth and Harvard T6 will take part. This activity is courtesy of the fabulous Aero Legends.