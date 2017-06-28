Aviation Paintings of the Year, London

Name of event
Aviation Paintings of the Year
- July 2017
Mall Galleries, The Mall, London, United Kingdom
No
Every summer, the Guild of Aviation Artists stages ‘Aviation Paintings of the Year’, a major exhibition at the prestigious Mall Galleries in Central London where over 400 works go on show. It is the largest exhibition of its kind in the world and admission is free. The 2017 exhibition will run from 17 – 23 July.