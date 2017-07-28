Aviation Festival, London

Name of event
Aviation Festival
Date
- September 2017
Location
Business Design Centre, Upper Street, London, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
No
Event website
Get tickets
Contact

phone: +44 (0)207 092 1237
email: daniel.boyle@terrapinn.com

The Aviation Festival is two events:

  • A conference where airline leaders from around the planet meet
  • A travel technology exhibition.

To visit the show is free. There is a registration fee to attend the conference.

