Apply now for free gliding courses

The deadline is fast approaching for a number of gliding scholarships available from the Honourable Company of Air Pilots.

These give successful candidates a place on a week-long residential course which should get them well on the way to flying solo. The scholarships are available to those aged over 16 with little or no flying experience.

The courses take place at London Gliding Club (Dunstable), Derby & Lancs Gliding Club (Camphill) and Portsmouth Naval Gliding Club (Lee-on-Solent) between 12-18 August and 27 August – 1 September.

Applications close on 26 May and shortlisted candidates will attend an interview in London on 1 June.

More information and an application form are on the British Gliding Association’s website.