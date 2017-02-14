Airlander gets ready to fly again

Repairs to the Airlander hybrid airship are complete and flight testing is to start again shortly. The airship’s cockpit and flightdeck was damaged during a hard landing during its second flight last August

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), the company behind the project, said that the flight deck instrument panels, overhead console and all associated wiring have been reinstalled successfully.

Stephen McGlennan, CEO of HAV, said, “We’re delighted to have made the progress we have in our repairs and look forward to restarting our test flight programme soon.

“A comprehensive investigation has taken place since Airlander’s heavy landing. The root causes are now fully understood and a number of changes in procedures and training have been implemented.

“We are pleased to report that our insurers, led by Allianz, have helped us significantly in the phase after our heavy landing – reflecting their confidence in the Airlander’s upcoming test flight programme.”

No date has been announced for the next flight of Airlander.

Hybrid Air Vehicles