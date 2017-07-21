Air sports join in 2017 World Games

Three air sports are taking part in the World Games being staged in Wroclaw, Poland over the next ten days: Paramotoring, Glider Aerobatics and Canopy Piloting (Swooping).

The World Games are held every four years by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for sports that are not in the Olympic Games. This year the 10th World Games will feature some 4,000 competitors from 100 nations across 60 different sports and disciplines.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, said at the Games opening on Thursday night, “Athletes, now is your time to shine! Make the most of this unique experience. Give it your best, and always remember to believe in the spirit of excellence, respect and fair play.”

Sixty-six pilots and skydivers will be competing for gold medals. The air sports competitions take place from 20-23 July 2017 at Szymanow Airfield in Wroclaw, Poland. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are full competition days, with Monday held over in case of poor weather. All three air sports are based at the airfield, with a big screen and dedicated seating making it accessible to spectators.

World Games air sports events