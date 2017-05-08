Air Race 1 returns to Thailand

Thailand will again host the Air Race 1 World Cup event which sees eight specialist racing aircraft go head to head round a course marked by pylons.

The Air Race 1 World Cup will be held at Thailand’s U – Tapao Naval Air Base on 17-19 November 2017.

Jeff Zaltman, CEO of Air Race 1, said, “Last year’s race in Thailand was such a fantastic success, proving that Thailand is a highly reliable sports event host.

“The race teams and the Air Race 1 organisation are all eager to return to the world-class U-Tapao Airport to showcase our thrilling sport to the people of Thailand and TV audiences around the world.”

Air Race 1