Name of event

Air Britain Classic Fly-in Location

North Weald Airfield, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Featuring 80 years of Piper Aircraft – all ‘classic’ Piper aircraft welcome particularly Cubs and Arrows which are 80 and 50 years old respectively in 2017. Other featured types to be added. All types welcome, PPR required, no landing fees and a warm welcome guaranteed.