AeroExpo UK, Wycombe

Wycombe Air Park, Booker, Marlow, United Kingdom

Whether you’re an experienced pilot or just have a passion for aviation, AeroExpo UK is the exhibition to attend in 2018.

The event showcases the best in general aviation over three days at Wycombe Air Park in Buckinghamshire. Get up close and even demo-fly the latest aircraft on the market and browse a range of related aviation products & services. An aerobatic air display, lifestyle area and free seminar series mean there really is something for everyone at AeroExpo UK.