Aerobility is looking for new 14-18 year old applicants

Aerobility runs an Aviation Education Programme aimed at young people aged between 14 and 18 years old with mild to moderate learning disabilities and/or physical disabilities.

The programme aims to provide these young people with transferable skills and strengths that they can take into further education and employment.

The programme covers all subjects of aviation and covers the topics:

Airfield Operation

Air Traffic Control

Fire and Rescue

Aircraft Engineering

Meteorology and Flight.

The sessions run on various Saturdays during term time, are two and a quarter hours long and the programme runs from November to June. There are a few trips to different locations such as RAF Odiham and Farnborough Airport. There may even be the chance of a flight! The programme is free of charge.

Aerobility is now looking to recruit for the next course starting in November 2017. If you would like further information about the course or to request an application form then please email gail@aerobility.com

Aerobility