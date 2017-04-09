Actions Stations 2017, Bodmin

Name of event
Actions Stations 2017
Date
August 2017
Location
Bodmin Airfield, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Pete White — Events Director, AEROCLUB & Events Organiser
01752 406660 -- 07805 805679 – pete@aeronca.co.uk
A Military Wings & Wheels Day and Hangar Dance with a 1940s theme. During the day, the Feet Off the Ground (FOG) charity will be organising flights for disabled ex-military veterans in conjunction with Help4Heroes. No landing fees for military marked aircraft.