A Gathering of Moths, Old Warden

The ‘Gathering of Moths’ at Old Warden on 30 July, organized by the de Havilland Moth Club, will follow an identical pattern to the very popular ‘Gathering’ that first took place at Old Warden in 2016 when 80 aeroplanes and a number of vintage cars joined the party.

The success of the occasion was largely due to its informality. Visitors will be allowed access to the aircraft park during a ‘happy hour’ during the afternoon when they can get close to the parked aircraft and talk to the owners and crews.

This is a free event with no gate admission. Members of the Moth Club wanting to look around The Shuttleworth Collection may do so at group entry rate (pay in Visitor centre, valid proof of Moth club membership required).