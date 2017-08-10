8.33kHz radio payments begin

A total of 1,072 grants to pilots and aircraft owners to meet part of the cost of installing 8.33kHz radios aircraft is now being paid during the first wave of CAA funding.

The first payment run started on 10 August and will be a total of £401,233 with an average payment of £374 per person. The grant is for 20% of the total cost, so the average cost would appear to be £1,870.

Processing of claims continues, says the CAA, and remaining claims from this first tranche will be paid in the coming weeks.

The funding rebate scheme remains open to claims and the CAA confirmed it still has funding available. The scheme will close for applications on 31 December 2017.

