5th Fun Rally, Haverfordwest

Haverfordwest Airport, Haverfordwest, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Pembrokeshire Flying Club (PFC) is holding its 5th Fun Rally at Haverfordwest (EGFE) on Saturday 23 September 2017 with a reserve day of Sunday 24th.

It involves a challenging 60nm navigation competition around the picturesque Pembrokeshire countryside terminating with a powered spot landing.

This year PFC is pleased to welcome members of the British Precision Pilots Association (BPPA) who will also be entering. So come to see how you fare and this might be the start of a new flying journey. The main prize is for non-BPPA members.

There is no entry fee but PFC is raising awareness of prostate cancer and will be looking to raise some funds for Prostate Cymru.

Providing there is any uplift of 100LL AVGAS landing fees have been waived by Pembrokeshire County Council for entrants.