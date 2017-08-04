101-year-old veteran flies in Tiger Moth

From Compton Abbas Airfield: “We recently had the pleasure of taking a very special passenger up for an Experience Flight. Phillip Allen was born in 1916 and learnt to fly on the Tiger Moth biplane in 1938.

“During WW2, Phillip flew as a lieutenant commander. Surrounded by his family he enjoyed a flight in the very same aircraft type (19 years younger than him, built in 1935!) with his pilot, Gordon Williamson.

“Phillip gave us a big thumbs up sign on landing which suggested he hasn’t lost his passion for flight, 80 years after he first took to the skies.”

Compton Abbas Airfield